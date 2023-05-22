Monday, May 22, 2023
     
Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians qualify for Playoffs

With GT's win, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the Playoffs

May 22, 2023
Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in the 70th match of IPL 2023 on Sunday. In the game, GT won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, RCB scored 197/5 in 20 overs. The rain-affected game went down the wires. But Gujarat chased the target in just 19.1 overs. With GT's win, Mumbai Indians have qualified for the Playoffs and RCB have been eliminated. 

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

