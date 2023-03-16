WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals in nail-biting thriller

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Giants celebrate

Gujarat Giants beat Delhi Capitals in a thrilling match of the Women's Premier League on Thursday to register a crucial win. In the 14th match of the tournament played at the Brabourne Stadium, Gujarat registered victory to keep their campaign alive. Delhi on the other hand, failed to convert the opportunity of sealing their place in the playoffs.

Delhi won toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first the Sneh Rana-led team managed to score 147/4 in 20 overs. When it came to Delhi's batting, the Ashleigh Gardner-led bowling attack troubled the Delhi batters and bundled them out for 136 runs. Interestingly, this was the lowest total defended by any team in the history of WPL.

Gujarat Giants will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 18. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on March 20.

Latest Cricket News