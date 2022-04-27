GT vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat vs Hyderabad

GT vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers HyderabadMatch Details
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2022, Match No. 40
Wedenesday, 7:30 PM
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Dream 11 for GT vs SRH
Kane Williamson(C), Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan(VC), T Natarjan, Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson,, Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller
Probable Playing XI for GT vs SRH
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Live Streaming details
Where can you watch GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?
Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).
Where can you watch GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 online?
The match will be streamed live on Hotstar
Full Squad
Gujarat Titans
Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey