GT vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat vs Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Teams Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans after their first match against each other

GT vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 40

Wedenesday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for GT vs SRH

Kane Williamson(C), Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan(VC), T Natarjan, Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson,, Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller

Probable Playing XI for GT vs SRH

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022?

Wednesday, 27th April

At what time does GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the GT vs SRH, the 40th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey