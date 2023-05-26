GT vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Only two matches are left in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) with one of them scheduled to take place today (May 26) between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier. GT lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first qualifier by 15 runs while the five-time champions Mumbai thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 run in the Eliminator. Action has now shifted to Ahmedabad where we will also come to know the winner of the edition on Sunday. Before all the action begins, here's all you need to know about the venue - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

​Pitch Report - GT vs MI

The surface that is being used for this match is the least used strip. The groundsmen have also preferred to cover the pitch to prevent it from breaking abnormally with temperatures touching 43 Degrees Celsius in Ahmedabad. It is expected to be a run-fest with almost a fresh kind of pitch on offer. The average first innings score this season at the venue has been 187.

​Will Toss Matter?

Pressure matters in such knockout matches and toss might not matter so much today. Both teams have been the best chasing sides in IPL 2023 winning six out of nine matches. Dew also is not expected to come thanks to the chemical that is being used to prevent its formation.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 7

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 187

Average 2nd Innings scores: 167

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 227/2 (20 Ov) by GT vs LSG

Highest score chased - 207/7 (20 Ov) by KKR vs GT

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Mumbai Indians Squad:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh , Tristan Stubbs, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

