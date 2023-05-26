GT vs MI: IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 - Head to Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Head-to-head Record

Gujarat Titans (GT) take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26. Gujarat topped the league stages table with 20 points while Mumbai managed to record just eight wins to finish at number four. But the reigning champions suffered a heartbreaking 15-run loss against Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 fixture and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator clash.

Mumbai's recently improved performance is further boosted by some excellent spells by uncapped Indian pacer Akash Madhwal. The right-arm pacer took three wickets against Gujarat Titans in the last encounter between the two teams and picked five wickets while conceding just five runs against LSG in the last game.

MI were also strengthened with Tilak Varma's return to the playing XI as they face no injury issue prior to the big game. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya-led GT sweat on Darshan Nalkande's fitness who made his debut in the Qualifier 1 game. Yash Dayal, who sat out the last game, is expected to replace Nalkande if the latter fails to recover on time.

GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma (Impact Player)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Nehal Wadhera (Impact Player)

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced each other three times in IPL history with the latter leading the head-to-head record with two wins. Mumbai beat Gujarat Titans in their first encounter in IPL 2022 while both teams recorded wins against each other at their home venue in respective league stage games in IPL 2023.

Matches Played - 3 | GT Won - 1 | MI Won - 2 | NR - 0

GT vs MI Head-to-Head Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians faced each other at this venue in the group-stage fixture this season. Shubman Gill scored fifty to help Gujarat post a total of 207/6 and then Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan shone with a ball to restrict Mumbai to just 152/9 to clinch a big 55-run win.

Matches Played - 0 | GT Won - 1 | MI Won - 0 | NR - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Last Encounter

Both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians last faced each other in the return fixture at Wankhede Stadium this season. Suryakumar Yadav recorded his maiden IPL century as Mumbai Indians posted a big total of 218/5 while batting first. Rashid Khan took four wickets while conceding just 30 runs for Gujarat Titans and then produced his best knock in IPL history by smashing 79* off just 32. But Rashid's heroics were not enough for the champions as they fell 27 runs short of the target. Akash Madhwal took three crucial wickets while playing as an impact player for Mumbai Indians as he made a big impression at Wankhede.

