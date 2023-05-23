GT vs CSK: Who is Darshan Nalkande? Gujarat player to get his first season game in Qualifier 1 vs Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Darshan Nalkande

GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings square off against each other in the first Qualifier of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. GT and CSK both have had some brilliant outings in the season and rightly are the top two teams in the standings. But with a spot in the final up for grabs, only one of them will get a direct entry to the summit clash.

Meanwhile, GT won the toss at Chepauk and made a key change to their team. They dropped Yash Dayal from the team and brought in Darshan Nalkande for him.

Who is Darshan Nalkande?

Darshan Nalkande is a Maharashtra-born right-arm fast bowler, who plays for Vidarbha in the Indian domestic circuit. He has played a couple of games in IPL but this is his first game in the ongoing season. Nalkande made his IPL debut for Gujarat Titans in 2022 and played two games for them last year. His first game was against Punjab Kings and he picked up 2 wickets on IPL debut.

He was then picked for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but Nalkande could not pick a wicket there. Nalkande has played a bit domestic cricket for Vidarbha. He has played 3 First class matches, 21 List A games and 34 T20 matches for his domestic side. In all the Maharashtra-born pacer has picked 92 wickets, 57 in T20s, 34 in List A and 1 in First class.

