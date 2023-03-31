GT vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni on verge of major feat, Hardik-Shami eye milestones; know records ahead of opener

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya chase milestones

GT vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the curtain raiser of the IPL 2023 on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian Premier League now returns to the home-and-away format after being held away at a few venues in and away from India. As the fans gear up to watch the opening match of the 16th season, a few cricketers including skippers from both sides will be eyeing major feats.

Dhoni's special club

Dhoni has been a cornerstone in CSK's successful journey in the IPL. He has led the team with the bat and also behind the wickets with his strategic brilliance. Meanwhile, the Chennai captain is set to join the 5000-run club in the Indian cash-rich league. Dhoni currently has 4978 runs in the tournament and is just 22 shy of the landmark. If his bat does a bit of talk and gets him to that milestone, he will become only the 7th player in the history of the tournament to reach there. Also, he will be the 5th Indian to reach the feat.

Pandya-Shami eye special feat

Just like Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami hold the key for Gujarat Titans. The duo were clinical in the previous season and would hope to throw some similar performances in their title defence too. Pandya has 1963 runs in the IPL and needs 37 more to enter into the 2000-run list in the cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Shami is also in the wings to get his name against a special feat. The Indian fast bowler is just 1 wicket shy of reaching 100 wickets in IPL and he will fancy his chances against CSK.

The 2023 season of the IPL can as well be the last season for one of the most decorated Indian cricketers of all time. MS Dhoni, as all signs already point towards, may finally hang his boots up for good after this year's league. What better way for him to go out, other than at the top, where the team and man actually belong?

