Groundstaff introduces 'makeshift fan' to dry out damp patches as IND vs PAK Asia Cup match called off

Rain is set to play a spoilsport again in the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10. Rain stopped the play after 24 overs of play in the first innings and the game remains suspended due to wet outfield. Groundstaff at R Premadasa Stadium is bringing out their best efforts to dry the wet patches as they introduced 'makeshift fans' in their last effort.

Makeshift fans are a combination of the three fans combined closely to dry the damp patches on the ground. There have been some rare instances when groundsmen used hairdryers, small sponges and vacuum cleaners to dry out wet outfields but fans were surprised when staff at R Premadasa Stadium used fans to dry the damp patches at the cover area. All three fans were directed towards damp patches at the cover area where rain created visible damps.

However, rain started pouring again after the introduction of makeshift fans and officials called the game off. The rest of the match will be played on reserve day (Monday, Sep 11) with no overs lost. The Indian team was batting at 147 runs for 2 in 24.1 overs with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill at the crease.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

