Good old days: SCG crowd bids farewell to David Warner as vintage scenes galore after Australia's clean-sweep

Follow us on Image Source : X Fans at Sydney Cricket Ground after AUS vs PAK 3rd Test.

In what was a David Warner week at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Aussie great walked off in style as he helped Australia win the third and final Test of the series with a blistering fifty. Chasing a modest total of 130, Warner scored 57 from 75 balls before falling to Sajid Khan in his final Test appearance. He walked off to a standing ovation from the Sydney Cricket Ground fans, who cheered for him on his way to the pavilion.

After the match, the Sydney Cricket Ground fans were allowed to enter the ground and watch Warner from a relatively closer distance. The social media flooded with pictures of the same. "The whole crowd at SCG were allowed to enter the ground to see Warner for one final time in Tests. Fantastic career of David Warner!! One of favourite batsman of All time!!" a user wrote on X. "A Perfect Send-Off for David Warner!

Scene at the SCG after the third Australia vs Pakistan Test," another one wrote.

SCG gives standing ovation after Warner's dismissal

Notably, when Warner walked back to the pavilion after being dismissed for the final time in Test cricket, the fans at the SCG gave a standing ovation to the Aussie star. He was dismissed on 57 by Sajid Khan on a delivery which came in with the arm to beat Warner and him on his pads. The on-field umpire ruled it not out before the Pakistan team reviewed it to see the decision getting overturned.

Notably, after the match, Pakistan skipper Shan Massod presented Warner with a jersey signed by all Pakistan cricketers. "We want to give a token of appreciation and a parting gift to David Warner," Masood said after the match.

Warner was also quite emotional in the post-match interview after his last dance in the format. "It's pretty much a dream come true. You win 3-0 and cap off what's been a great 18 months to 2 years for the Australian cricket team. World Test Championship win, Ashes series draw and then the World Cup. To come here and finish 3-0 is an outstanding achievement. I'm proud to be with a bunch of great cricketers here. These guys, they work their backsides off, the engine room - the three big quicks plus Mitchell Marsh - they work tirelessly in the nets and in the gym. Credit to them, the physios, the staff behind that ... is outstanding. You look at them, they are amazing, I don't have to face them ever again in the nets, which I don't do anyway, so that helps. (Today morning) Just a casual walk up to the local cafe, get a coffee with a young one, and then I just got into the car. I felt happy and really proud. To come here in front of your home crowd with the support they've shown me and the Australian cricket over the last decade or my career, I can't thank them enough. Without you guys, we aren't able to do what we do. It's really much appreciated," Warner said after the win.