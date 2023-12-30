Saturday, December 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town Test against India

Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town Test against India

South Africa hammered India by an innings and 32 runs to claim the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion to keep their spotless home record against the latter intact.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2023 12:10 IST
Gerald Coetzee.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gerald Coetzee.

South Africa have suffered another injury blow as their emerging pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against India to be played at the Newlands in Cape Town. Coetzee is the second South African player to be ruled out of the New Year's Test. Earlier, skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a left hamstring strain.

Notably, Coetzee developed a pelvic inflammation during the course of the first Test match against India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the same has forced him to sit out of the final Test of the series. Cricket South Africa informed about the latest development  with a post on 'X'. 

"COETZEE RULED OUT OF NEW YEAR’S TEST AGAINST INDIA 

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," CSA captioned its post.

More to follow......

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News