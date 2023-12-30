Gerald Coetzee ruled out of Cape Town Test against India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gerald Coetzee.

South Africa have suffered another injury blow as their emerging pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against India to be played at the Newlands in Cape Town. Coetzee is the second South African player to be ruled out of the New Year's Test. Earlier, skipper Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a left hamstring strain.

Notably, Coetzee developed a pelvic inflammation during the course of the first Test match against India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the same has forced him to sit out of the final Test of the series. Cricket South Africa informed about the latest development with a post on 'X'.

"COETZEE RULED OUT OF NEW YEAR’S TEST AGAINST INDIA

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee will miss the second Betway Test against India after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park," CSA captioned its post.

More to follow......

Latest Cricket News