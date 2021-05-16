Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Exclusive | No issues with Mohammad Amir's desire to play IPL but he let Pakistan down, says Danish Kaneria

Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in December last year, much to the surprise of Pakistan and international cricket fans around the world. The Pakistan cricketer represented the country in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is.

It was also revealed earlier this week that Amir is applying for British citizenship and that he is willing to play in the Indian Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria opened up on Amir's decision to retire despite being at his prime as a bowler, saying that Amir has "let down" the people of Pakistan.

"Mohammad Amir is letting down the people of Pakistan, and his fellow teammates and the PCB who helped him during the spot-fixing case. PCB went out of the line to help him," Kaneria told India TV.

"When you're jailed in England, you're banned from traveling to the country for 8-10 years. The PCB and ECB made special arrangements for Amir to allow him to travel when Pakistan toured England after his return to the international team. He was helped because everyone knew he was a bright young talent."

Kaneria also talked about his own treatment from the PCB, saying that Amir received "special treatment" to facilitate his comeback.

"Salman Butt played domestic cricket on his return but he wasn't given a chance to make an international comeback. The rule should be the same for everyone. This includes me too. From the era of Najam Sethi to now, it's been 11 years since my ban. But Amir received special treatment," said Kaneria.

"When Amir was banned, Pakistan gave opportunities to many players like Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, and Jr. Imran Khan, among others. But as soon as Amir returned, all of these players were sidelined. You ended the career of these players, and what did Amir give you in return?"

Talking about Amir's return to Pakistan in 2016, Kaneria also pointed out that his comeback was not supported by many players in the team but Misbah was one of the few who helped his return to the side.

"He is lucky that he was given a chance to represent Pakistan again. But now he has retired because he can't play with the management of Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq. But Misbah was also among the ones who brought Amir back in the side.

"Mohammad Hafeez was strictly against his return to Pakistan team but PCB pressurized him to support the bowler's return. There were other members in the team who didn't support Amir's comeback and PCB helped him regardless and created a platform for him to return and regain his lost pride," said Kaneria.

Kaneria further said that while he has no issues with Amir's desire to play in the IPL, the bowler is certainly setting a bad precedent for the upcoming generation of cricketers in Pakistan.

"I don't have an issue with Amir wanting to say in England or his desire to play in IPL. But Amir regained his fame and respect from a point where most players fade away into nothingness. He was lucky and he didn't respect that.

"With his decision to retire, he is setting a bad precedent. The young cricketers who looked up to him will now find it easy to switch nationalities if they don't get selected. This is wrong," said Kaneria.