England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st T20I: How to Watch ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming 1st T20I: How to Watch ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs PAK Live: A makeshift England camp steamrolled Pakistan against the odds despite having to change their entire original squad after seven members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19 and the entire squad was sent into isolation. As the focus shifts to the shorter format, visitors Pakistan will look to achieve better results in the twenty-over affair. The Babar Azam-led side, however, faces a tough challenge against the No.1 ranked T20I side -- England. Both the teams have met 18 times in the T20I format so far, with England winning 12 of them. England's regular captain Eoin Morgan returned to the England squad along with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Jos Buttler.
Afridi after Pakistan's 0-3 loss to England: They are the best we have, we need to keep backing them
At what time does England vs Pakistan 1st T20I start?
England vs Pakistan 1st T20I starts at 11:00 pm IST.
When is England vs Pakistan 1st T20I?
England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will take place from July 16 in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I?
You can watch England vs Pakistan 1st T20I live cricket streaming match on Sony LIV and Jio TV (Sony Six SD/HD).
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 1st T20I?
England vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD/HD.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, and David Willey.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan, and Usman Qadir