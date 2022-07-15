England stay alive, defeat India by 100 runs to level series 1-1

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) England win by 100 runs

London| Old Trafford, Manchester is in for a Sunday treat as England has inflicted a 100-run loss on the dominant Indian team to level the series 1-1. When India came into this contest, they had the momentum on their side as they had defeated England by 10 wickets in the first ODI that was played at Kennington Oval. India had won the toss and sensing the conditions they invited England to bat first. The hosts did not repeat the mistakes of the previous match and started on a very watchful note. Dashers such as Bairstow and Roy gave enough respect to Bumrah and Shami's thunderbolts and worked only the bad balls which they rarely got.

Jason Roy, could not occupy the crease for much longer as he fell prey to Hardik Pandya's deliveries, and then Yuzi Chahal started working his magic. The English batsmen could not read Chahal's spinning puzzles and they started sweeping and reverse sweeping him. Chahal soon dissected their plans and started pulling pieces of the English batting apart. The likes of Bairstow, Root, Stokes and Moeen Ali had no answer to Chahal's brilliance and they kept on walking back to the Pavillion. England was bundled out for 246 runs which seemed to be an Easy target for India with the sun beating down on the Lord's wicket.

When the duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walked out, everybody was expecting them to repeat their Oval heroics, but Rohit seemed to have a tough time against English pacer Reece Topley and he threw his wicket away. Virat Kohli who has been struggling started on a very positive note but David Willey trapped him and left India reeling at 31/4. With almost half of the top order gone, India was always playing the catching-up game. Pant and Suryakumar Yadav too could not make any notable contribution to the game and before anybody could know, Mohammed Shami joined Ravindra Jadeja with still 146 runs to get. Before India could know, Topley had blown them away.

Reece Topley claimed six wickets and was adjudged the player of the match. India will now face England for the series decider on July 17, 2022

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna