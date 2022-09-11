ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur asserts team played forcefully in wet conditions

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur-led side faced a defeat at the hands of England in the first T20I.

Highlights Indian women's cricket team lost to England by 9 wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur shed light on the conditions at the venue.

India will face England on September 13 in the second T20I.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I: Indian women's cricket team went down against the England women's team in the first T20I of the three-match series at Chester-le-Street. The Indian eves while batting first managed to score 132/7 in 20 overs and could not restrict the home team, who went on to chase the target easily with 9 wickets in hand. However, the Indian team's skipper has shed light on the playing conditions at the venue.

"We were not able to get the runs we were expecting. I just feel we forcefully played because conditions were not 100 per cent fit to play," Harmanpreet said after the match.

Kaur stated that even after the conditions were not good for playing, the players gave it their all. "Still I am happy the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play. "That's what you need to have team-mates in the team (for) who can score in whatever conditions and I am happy the way we put our efforts," she further said.

Notably, the women in blue were inflicted with a blow as Radha Yadav got injured while fielding and left the field. Resultingly, India fell short of a key bowler to defend the target. "I know it was not 100% conditions to play cricket and still we were putting efforts. I know the ground was too wet and there were so many chances to get injured and one of our players got injured also."

"She was our main bowler and that's why we were lacking," Harmanpreet noted.

Kaur added, "We were one bowler short and the way we were trying to put efforts (meant a lot). I am really happy girls were coming forward to give 100%."

India will now face England in the second T20I on September 13 at Derby before playing the final T20I on September 15 at Bristol. A three-match ODI series is also set to be played between the two sides which is part of the ICC Women's Championship. The series will begin on September 18.

