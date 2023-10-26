World Cup 2023: Sharp presence of mind from Kusal Mendis leads to Adil Rashid's absurd run-out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kusal Mendis celebrating Adil Rashid's dismissal in Bengaluru on Oct 26, 2023

England registered their third-lowest total against Sri Lanka in ODIs as they were bowled out on just 156 runs in the must-win World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 26. Nothing is going right for the defending champions as a threat of early elimination from the race for a semi-final spot looms.

With three defeats in four games, England are suffering a disappointing run in the tournament and are about to endure another shock. Jos Buttler-led side entered the must-win game with high hopes to turn the thing around but things haven't changed for the Three Lions.

Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan showed early signs of improvement with a 45-run stand for the first opening wicket. Returning veteran batting all-rounder Angelo Mathews gave Sri Lanka a breakthrough in the seventh over and England lost the next five wickets for 40 runs.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes kept England's hopes for a 200-plus total alive with a 37-run stand for the sixth wicket. Stokes top-scored with 43 runs off 73 balls before losing his wicket to Lahiru Kumar in the 31st over and then England's innings perished on the next 19 balls.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis's brilliant work on the field grabbed fans attention. Sri Lanka's stand-in skipper showed a stunning presence of mind to dismiss Adil Rashid during the 32nd over and also pulled off a quick stumping to end England's suffering.

Maheesh Theekshana's wide delivery was comfortably collected by Kusal but the wicketkeeper stunned everyone with his sharp throw at the non-striker's end to dismiss Rashid. Rashid lacked presence of mind and concentration while returning to the crease while other players were taking back their field positions to prepare for the next delivery.

Watch Adil Rashid's run-out video:

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Latest Cricket News