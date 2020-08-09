ENG vs PAK: Shan Masood, Chris Woakes take giant strides in ICC rankings after Manchester Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shan Masood

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood and England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Sunday took giants strides in the latest ICC rankings after the conclusion of Manchester Test, which the hosts won by three wickets.

Left-hander Masood's knock of 156, which helped Pakistan take a 107-run first innings lead, lifted him 14 places to a career-best 19th position, making him the second highest ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam.

Man of the match Woakes progressed 18 places to 78th position after featuring in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler that guided England to a three-wicket win. Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, has also jumped to seventh position in the list of all-rounders.

Buttler's innings of 38 and 75 have lifted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven.

In the bowlers' list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have made notable gains. Shah, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has moved up two places to 22nd place after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Shadab has re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position.

For England, Stuart Broad remains in third position after taking six wickets in the match, but closed the gap with New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner to seven points. Jofra Archer's four wickets helped him advance two places to 37th in the list.

In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points and Pakistan fifth at 140.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage