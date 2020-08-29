WATCH: Fans left impressed as Mohammad Rizwan channels his inner MS Dhoni during Manchester T20I

Image Source : GETTY Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan appeals successfully for the LBW of Eoin Morgan of England during the 1st Vitality International Twenty20 match between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on August 28, 2020

After an impressive Test series where he was named the Man of the Series having being picked by the England cricket team, Mohammad Rizwan shined once again this time in the opening T20I match of the three-match series against Eoin Morgan's men at the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester on Friday.

Rizwan inflicted a superb stumping and grabbed a stunner in the abandoned T20I opener after Tom Banton's rampaging half-century knock.

After Banton began inflicting pressure on the Pakistani attack, Rizwan started chirping from behind the stumps to lift up the morale of his teammates. He also impressively guided the spinners Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim who took four wickets between themselves before rain played spoilsport.

One of the notable moments from the match included his commentary when Moeen Ali had taken strike after Banton's dismissal. He cheekily told Shadab, "Ise khud out karna, ise Urdu samajh aati hai." Moeen edged the very next ball and Rizwan, after fumbling in the first attempt, jumped to his front to complete the stunner.

In the next dismissal, Rizwan inflicted a stumping in a split second when Lewis Gregory looked to shimmy down the track against Wasim.

Here's how fans reacted...

He is not (k.sungakara) not (Ms dhoni) not (Adam Gilchrist ) he is one & only Mohammed rizwan 🔥🔥

@pak pic.twitter.com/oGxUdOytW1 — MA.KhAñ (@MohdAsl69393570) August 29, 2020

Rizwan just did the MS Dhoni thing here???#ENGvPAK — Asad Zahid (@ExcuseMeApBhi) August 28, 2020

Rizwan me dhoni ki rooh agai hai — Hammad (@DaBiryaniGuy) August 28, 2020

Best WK After MS Dhoni

M.Rizwan ✌🏼✌🏼 — Syed_Shaheer (@Kakakhail007) August 28, 2020

