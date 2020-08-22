ENG vs PAK | The stats behind Zak Crawley’s mammoth 267 in Southampton

Image Source : GETTY Zak Crawley of England celebrates reaching his Double Century (200*) during Day Two of the 3rd #RaiseTheBat Test Match between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on August 22

Zak Crawley's marathon innings finally ended on 267 as England closed in on 500 in the third and final test against Pakistan on Saturday, leaving the tourists' ambitions of a series-tying win in ruins.

England went to tea on day two on 490-5, Crawley having scored more than half of the runs with a knock that has thrust him into cricket's global consciousness.

By the time he was stumped off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq, Crawley had moved into 10th place in the all-time list of top scores by an England player — above the likes of Geoffrey Boycott, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

His 393-ball knock contained 34 fours and a chipped six down the empty ground at the Ageas Bowl. The 22-year-old Crawley, playing in his eighth test, had every shot in the book — reverse sweeps, cuts off the back foot, whips into the leg side — and deserved a capacity crowd in Southampton.

When he was finally dismissed, Pakistan's players ran to Crawley to congratulate him, many giving him fist bumps.

267 is now the highest score in Test cricket history that was ended by a stumping, surpassing the previous best of 258 by West Indies' Seymour Nurse at Christchurch in 1969

2nd Crawley's knock is now the highest maiden Test century score by an England batsman, with the youngster missing the record by 21 runs. Tip Foster still holds the record with his knock of 287 back in 1903. Overall, it is the seventh-highest highest maiden Test century score after Gary Sobers (365*), Bob Simpson (311), Karun Nair (303*), Foster, Brian Lara (277) and Zaheer Abbas (274).

10 Crawley is now part of the all-time top-10 list of the highest individual score by an England batsman in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook's 263-run knock against Pakistan in 2015 in Abu Dhabi. This is also the highest individual knock by any active English cricketer going past Joe Root's 254 against Pakistan in 2016 in Manchester, and is also the second-highest individual score by an English batsman this century after Cook's 294 against India in Birmingham.

2nd Crawley now has the second-highest individual score as England's No.3 in Tests, standing behind Wally Hammond's 336.

5 Crawly became the fifth-youngest batsman to convert their maiden test hundred into a double hundred after Vinod Kambli (21y 32d when he scored 224 v Eng in 1992-93), Garfield Sobers (21y 213d), Graeme Smith (21y 259d), Jacques Rudolph (21y 355d).

1 Crawley, en route to his colossal knock, recorded the highest individual score at the Ageas Bowl surpassing the previous best of 167 by Ian Bell.

(with AP inputs)

