ENG vs PAK | Babar Azam pips Virat Kohli, Hashim Amla; breaks multiple records after scoring 158

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam registered his highest One-day International (ODI) score to propel his side to a commanding 331-run total in the third match of the series against England.

Babar's 158 off 139 deliveries came after Pakistan's disappointing outings in the first two ODIs against England's second-string side. Azam had registered scores of 0 and 19 in the first and second ODI respectively.

Babar, who notched up the highest score for a Pakistan batsman in an ODI against England, broke multiple records with his ton. He became the quickest to 14 ODI centuries, achieving the feat in just 81 innings.

The 26-year-old pipped Hashim Amla (84 innings), David Warner (98 innings), Virat Kohli (103 innings) and Quinton de Kock (104 innings) in the list. Babar also became the first Pakistan skipper to record a three-figure score in an ODI against England in England. Previously, Imran Khan had hit a century in England against Sri Lanka in the 1983 World Cup.

Babar also became the third Asian skipper after Kapil Dev (175*) and Virat Kohli (160*) to record 150+ score in SENA countries. Babar's 158 is also the highest score by a Pakistan skipper in men's One-day Internationals.

Babar's knock, laced with 14 fours and 4 sixes, came to an end in the final over as he holed out to Brydon Carse (5/61). Imam-ul-Haq (56 from 73 deliveries) and Mohammad Rizwan (74 from 58 deliveries) also helped Pakistan register an intimidating total at Edgbaston.

Pakistan's third-wicket partnership of 179 runs between Babar and Mohammad Rizwan also turned out to be the nation's highest partnership for any wicket against England.