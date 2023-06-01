ENG vs IRE: Pitch Report to Records - Here's all to know about Lord's, London

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England vs Ireland Test match at Lord's

International cricket is set to resume with the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL). England will face Ireland in a one-off Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground starting from today (June 1). It is a four-day Test match and will work as a preparation for the Ben Stokes-led side ahead of the crucial Ashes series starting from June 16. Ireland, on the other hand, will be keen on leaving their mark like they did the last time. Before all the action begins, here's all you need to know about the venue - Lord's Cricket Ground, London.

​Pitch Report - ENG vs IRE

It is the start of international summer in England and the surface for the Lord's Test is expected to be green. The ball swings thanks to the slope at the venue and it will keep the batter on their toes all the time. Also, the cloudy weather will also play a role with the ball moving a lot in that case.

​Will Toss Matter?

In case, the weather is cloudy, the toss will definitely matter. The new ball does a lot at this venue and gives a chance to the bowling side to run through the opposition. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Lord's Cricket Ground- The Numbers Game

Basic Test Stats

Total matches: 143

Matches won batting first: 51

Matches won bowling first: 41

Average Test Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 310

Average 2nd Innings scores: 298

Average 3rd Innings scores: 256

Average 4th Innings scores: 156

Score Stats for Test matches

Highest total recorded - 729/6 (232 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest total recorded - 38/10 (15.4 Ov) by IRE vs ENG

Full Squads -

England Squad: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts

Ireland Squad: Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker(w), James McCollum, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Matthew Foster, Thomas Mayes

