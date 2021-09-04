ENG vs IND | Rohit Sharma scores first overseas Test century, completes 3000 runs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday notched up his first-ever century on overseas soil, bringing up his triple-figure mark in 205 deliveries on the third evening of the fourth Test against England at the Oval.

This was Rohit's eighth century in Test cricket, fourth as an opener and first hundred scored away from home. Through his innings, he completed 11,000 runs as an opener across formats, 3000 runs in Test cricket, and became the first visiting batsman to score a century across formats in England as an opener.

Despite his impressive start as an opener in Test cricket in 2019, Rohit's ability to face the moving ball away from home was always a question raised by critics. But the 34-year-old replied in style on Saturday when he brought up his maiden overseas Test ton with a six down the ground. Rohit would indeed thank England's fielders for dropping him twice through the knock, but more than mere luck, the opener has backed his performance through an immaculate defense, playing close to his body and under his eyes.

In 12 innings as an opener away from home, Rohit has now scored 473 runs at an average of 47.07 with three more half-centuries. In five of those innings, Rohit has played more than 100 deliveries.

Rohit's century has now helped India take a lead of 100 runs at the Oval for the loss of just one wicket. James Anderson dismissed KL Rahul for 46 before lunch, but the bowlers have returned luckless since then with Cheteshwar Pujara too adding to their woe with his 97-ball 48