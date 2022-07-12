ENG vs IND, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah enters unique club after fiery performance vs England

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team India celebrating a wicket off Bumrah's delivery.

Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire against England in the first ten overs as the MI pacer broke the back of England's batting lineup by dismissing Roy, Root, Bairstow, and Livingstone.

The pitch had a tinge of green, and Bumrah exploited it to perfection. England had no clue what hit them. With that fiery spell, Jasprit Bumrah got himself into a unique club.

Bumrah became only the third pacer after Srinath and Bhuvneshwar to pick up four wickets in the first ten overs.

J Srinath vs SL, Johannesburg 2003 Bhuvneshwar vs SL, Port of Spain 2013 J Bumrah vs Eng, The Oval 2022

Not only this, Bumrah now has the best bowling average for India in ODIs among the bowlers who have a minimum of 100 wickets against their name.

Earlier, Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl first.

"We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3", said Rohit at the toss", said Rohit.

However, Buttler, who is taking over as England's white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan didn't look too worried about losing the toss either.

"We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. Root, Bairstow, Stokes are a few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be the same today", said Buttler.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna