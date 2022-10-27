Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET/TWITTER Team England

ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Australia online, on TV in India

England are set to lock horns with Australia in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the England vs Australia match be played?

The match will be played on 28th October, Friday.

What is the venue for the England vs Australia match?

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

At what time will the England vs Australia match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the England vs Australia match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the England vs Australia match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

England: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

Australia: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan

