'Embarrassing batting' - Shoaib Akhtar thanks India for overtaking Pakistan's lowest Test total

India endured a disastrous batting collapse on Saturday to suffer an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat against Australia in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval. Starting the day on overnight score of 9/1, the Indian batting unit collapsed like a stack of cards, registering lowest ever total (36) in their 82-year Test history.

Decimating the Indian batting unit, Josh Hazlewood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four as the hosts gained a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. India had a nightmarish start on the third day, losing their first six wickets including skipper Virat Kohli on just 19 runs.

India's second innings lasted just over 20 overs before they were skittled by the Hazlewood-Cummins pace duo. Australia suffered no problems whatsoever while chasing a modest 90-run target in the second innings. Opener Joe Burns scored an unbeaten half-century as Australia pocketed the match with eight wickets remaining.

Following India's batting debacle at Adelaide, many former cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment through their social media. The former Pakistan speedster said that he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw India's 'embarrassing' batting show in the pink-ball Test.

“I woke up and the morning and switched on the TV. Could not see the match yesterday night. I saw India had put 369 on the board. Then I rubbed my eyes and saw carefully, I saw it’s 36 and there is slash before 9 and one is retired hurt. Embarrassing loss. Embarrassing batting. The mighty Indian batting came crumbling down,” he said in the video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar was also happy over India breaking Pakistan's record of lowest Test total of 49, which they had registered against South Africa back in 2013. He jokingly also thanked the Virat Kohli-side for taking over Pakistan's humilating record.

“They broke our record also. 36 all out! This is disgraceful performance, it’s terrible. But happiest that they broke our (Pakistan’s) record. Anyways, this happens in cricket. Bare it and bare the criticism, this is going to happen to you now. So, mighty India comes crumbling down. This is bad news,” Akhtar said.

“When we were all out for 53, we faced Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee… it was a long and sturdy bowling line-up. Be thankful that isn’t the kind of bowling batting line-ups are facing," he added.