Australia vs India: Dream come true series for Shubman Gill

Image Source : TWITTER/RAVI SHASTRI Shubman Gill (right) with Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Rated as rising star of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill is now in the thick of things with now being picked for India ODI and Test teams for Australia series after making his debut against New Zealand before lockdown this year.

The 21-year-old right-handed batsman was promoted to opener's role with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 as he finished the season with 440 runs in 14 games, including three half centuries.

Shubman made a forgettable ODI debut in the New Zealand series with just 9 and 7 runs in his first two innings as India lost the series 3-0. However, confident after a strong IPL, Shubman will be aiming for redemption and the young Turk seemed visibly excited in a video shared by KKR on their official Twitter handle.

Shubman revealed the series is a dream come true moment for him as he grew up watching the Border-Gavaskar series.

"I'm really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I'm really excited," he said.

The Punjab Ranji batsman revealed he is enjoying the homely atmosphere in care of his friend but the intensity increases when they get down to business during the practice sessions in Sydney, where the team has been camped and training over a week in isolation.

"The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, so it'll be fun and exciting. But, obviously, when the practice session starts then it's a whole different situation," Shubman said.

The former U-19 cricketer further said he hasn't set any personal goal for the series but he surely is eager about it.

"I haven't really set any personal goals. But I'm really looking forward to the tour," he said.