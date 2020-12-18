Do not waste Mohammed Amir, Shoaib Akhtar urges PCB

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Mohammed Amir.

Pakistan cricket was handed a big blow today when country's number one strike bowler Mohammed Amir took sudden retirement from international cricket at just 28 on Thursday, citing mental torture by fellow players and bowling coach Waqar Younis after his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

The news was later confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board, who said that Amir,m who served five-year ban over spot-fixing, won't be considered for future selection due to no desire to play international cricket.

“He has no desires or intentions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches,” the PCB said in a statement.

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage.”

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his sadness at the retirement and has urged PCB to not let go his talent to waste while showing willingness to train him.

“Give Mohammad Amir under me and then see the wonders he does on the ground. Na zaaya kerain us ko (Don’t waste him),” tweed Akhtar on Thursday.

Another former Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja said it was a sad exit of a ‘potential super star’.

“Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star! And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy shit!” Raja tweeted.

Amir announced his decision to local Samaa TV, saying he was “mentally tortured” by Pakistan teammates and coaches, the national board, and by opponents wherever he played. Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan then spoke to the 28-year-old Amir.

Amir has said he will be quitting international cricket as he cannot play under current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management.

"I have been mentally tortured," Amir can be seen saying in a video which has been making the rounds on social media.

"I don't think I can play cricket under this management, I am leaving cricket, for now, I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it, I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, however it is not the case. I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban and will also thank Najam Sethi (former PCB chairman)," said Amir.