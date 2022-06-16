Devon Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Devon Conway | File Photo

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway has tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes a day after Michael Bracewell tested positive. NZ has been hit hard by the virus as earlier their skipper Kane Williamson too got affected by COVID and was ruled out of the 2nd test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Conway undertook a PCR test on arrival in London on Wednesday evening in preparation for a team activity. He joins all-rounder Michael Bracewell and support staff personnel Vijay Vallabh (physio) and Chris Donaldson (strength & conditioning) as members of the tour party to have tested positive on Wednesday - Statement by NZ Cricket Board

The statement also mentioned that these three individuals will travel seprately from the team on Sunday, and if they recover in the given time-frame, they can get back to business at Headingley on Tuesday. As of now no replacement has been announced.