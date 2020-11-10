Delhi Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada finishes IPL 2020 season with Purple Cap

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Capitals speedster Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals bowler Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday was adjourned the winner of the Purple Cap for IPL 2020 after Mumbai Indians speedster Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the summit clash between the two sides at the Dubai International Stadium. He achieved this feat for the first time in his career having missed the mark last season to Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir.

Rabada finished IPL 2020 with 29 wickets in 17 matches at 18.27 and an economy of 8.32 runs per over. He had finished with 25 wickets last season in 12 games at 14.72, missing the Purple Cap by just two wickets to Tahir who scalped 26 wickets at 16.57.

Bumrah was the only major threat that Rabada faced in the race to the Purple Cap, standing just two wickets behind. But Bumrah went wicketless in his four-over spell in the final, finishing second on the list with 27 wickets in 15 matches at 14.96 and economy rate of 6.73. This was his best tally for any IPL season, surpassing his previous record of 20 wickets in 16 matches.

Meanwhile, this is the first season where three pace bowlers have taken 25 or more wickets in a single IPL season with Boult standing third in the Purple Cap list with 25 wickets.

