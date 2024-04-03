DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 16 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer

Visakhapatnam will host its second and final game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) today (April 3) with Delhi Capitals facing Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides are coming off wins in their previous encounters but the Capitals had lost their first two matches and cannot afford to drop one more soon. On the other hand, KKR have played a couple of perfect games with their bowling and batting both clicking in unison much to the delight of their fans.

They are currently at the second place in the points table only behind Rajasthan Royals who have already won three matches in as many outings. As for DC, they are one of the three teams to lose two and win one match thus far in the season. A win in this game will propel them to the fifth place and the cricket fans in Viazg should expect a cracking encounter.

DC vs KKR Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 16th T20 match

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Andre Russell (C)

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Captain Picks: David Warner, Phil Salt, Andre Russell

Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024 Match 16 probable predicted XIs:

Delhi Captials predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. [Impact Sub: Sumit Kumar/Rasikh Dar Salam]

Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. [Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma/Vaibhav Arora]