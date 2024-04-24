DC vs GT IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium play in match 40?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL DC and GT players.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals host Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in match 40 of the Indian Premier League as they look to lift themselves up from the bottom half of the points table. Reeling in eighth place, DC have been hot and cold this season with three wins from eight games. GT are placed slightly better than DC at sixth with four wins in eight matches and have not gathered the pace and momentum which they did in 2022 and 2023.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosted its first-ever game of the ongoing season on April 20 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and it was not a happy homecoming for Pant and Co. as they lost the game by 67 runs. DC have lost three of their last five matches. On the other hand, the Titans are coming off a win in their previous encounter against Punjab Kings. The Titans have three losses out of their five games too.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

In the previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the surface played extremely well for the batters with SRH scoring 266 and DC replying with 199. It's early days in Delhi and the surface is fresh and it should suit the batters again in the DC vs GT game.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - The Numbers Game

IPL Matches Played - 85

Matches Won Batting First - 38 (44.71%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 46 (54.12%)

Highest Team Innings - 266/7 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) v Delhi Capitals

Lowest Team Innings - 83 (Delhi Capitals) v Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 187 (Delhi Capitals)

Average Score Batting First - 164.15

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara, Jhye Richardson, Ricky Bhui, Lizaad Williams, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade