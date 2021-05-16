Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dale Steyn reveals 'legendary' Sreesanth moment against South Africa which gives him the chills

Sreesanth may not have had a prolonged career in international cricket, but the fast bowler had his moments of brilliance in Indian colours. One of those moments came in 2006, when Sreesanth turned up the heat with the bat during a Test match against South Africa.

After being sledged by SA pacer Andre Nel, Sreesanth let his bat to the talking by stepping out against the fast bowler to slam a huge six towards the long-off boundary. To put further salt on the wounds, the Indian covered the length of the pitch and waved his bat in front of Nel.

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who was also the part of the playing XI in the game, named the moment 'legendary'.

"Sreesanth and his slog off Andre Nel for 6 with the swinging bat celebration. Legendary," Steyn wrote in reply to a question asking fans to name the shot which gave them the chills.

India won the Test match by 123 runs and Sreesanth was also named the Man of the Match in the game, thanks to a five-wicket haul in the first innings and three wickets in the second.

Sreesanth had also recollected the moment during a recent interview.

“Andre Nel was talking a lot,” Sreesanth told Sportskeeda.

"He kept saying that Indians don’t have a heart and that they (South Africa) were the better team. I wanted to tell him to look at the scoreboard once; we had the upper hand. I had gotten out for a duck in the first innings, and a lot of our better batsmen hadn’t scored too many runs that day.”