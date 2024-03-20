CSK vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell on verge of surpassing Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh in IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Glenn Maxwell

A lot of T20 records are expected to be created and broken over the course of next three months with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup to be played. More than 100 T20 matches will be played during this period. The T20 extravaganza will commence with the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Glenn Maxwell plays for RCB in the IPL and he is on the verge of going past the Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag in the list of most runs scored in the cash-league. Maxwell has so far scored 2719 runs in 120 innings in IPL playing for a total of four teams and needs nine and 32 runs to go past Sehwag and Yuvraj respectively.

Both the Indian players are no more active in the IPL with Yuvraj, a stylish left-handed batter, ending his career with 2750 runs in 126 innings at a strike-rate of 129.71. On the other hand, Sehwag mustered 2728 runs in just 104 innings at a brilliant strike-rate of 155.44. Maxwell has surpassed him in this aspect striking at 157.62. Interestingly, David Miller of Gujarat Titans is also closer to these three players having amassed 2714 runs in his IPL career so far.

Runs scored by Maxwell, Sehwag, Yuvraj and Miller in IPL

Player Runs scored Yuvraj Singh 2750 Virender Sehwag 2728 Glenn Maxwell 2719 David Miller 2714

Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell is also only 37 runs away from going past his RCB captain Faf du Plessis as they will be fighting to climb the list of most runs scored in T20 cricket. Maxwell has so far 9651 runs in 400 innings of his career while the latter has amassed 9687 runs in 338 innings. Both of them are available for RCB for the entire IPL 2024 season and the tally will change with every match.