CSK vs LSG, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) once again in a span of few days in the reverse fixture in the 2024 edition of the IPL, this time at home and will be keen to get a result in their favour. CSK have surprisingly blown hot and cold in the season so far despite looking very good when they are on song. The Men in Yellow haven't had a memorable run away from home but have won all three games at home so far. With the Tuesday game set to be the start of a three-match stretch at Chepauk, CSK will be seeking a massive turnaround.

Lucknow Super Giants possibly had their best game tactically apart from the last three overs at the death. The bowling plans until then were spot on with the batters led by skipper KL Rahul finishing things off to keep their side in that battle for 4/5 spot. A double over CSK on Tuesday will not only be important for the Super Giants' run towards the business end of the tournament but also from the table perspective as both teams are fighting for that fourth spot. Given the conditions will be much drier in Chennai, LSG could bring in another spinner.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024, Match No 39. CSK vs LSG

Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Nicholas Pooran, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi

Probable Playing XIIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Amit Mishra/M Siddharth