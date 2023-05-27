CSK vs GT: Weather Report - Rain to play spoilsport in Final match of IPL 2023? Know all rules and scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Narendra Modi Stadium

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other in the final clash of IPL 2023 on May 28, Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The city witnessed rain on the day of Qualifier 2 on Friday and the game was delayed. Will rain play spoilsport in the crucial match of the tournament? Let's find out.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Ahmedabad -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain to interrupt the game. There is a chance of rain-showers throughout the day beginning at 1 PM IST. There is more than 40% possibility of rain during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 40% to 70% during the match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 37 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 32 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What if it rains?

If the teams cannot play a full 40 overs game, then the DLS method will be used. If that is not possible then the teams will play a match with 5 overs per side. But if it is not possible then the teams will be a Super Over. And even if the final option is not possible then the teams finishing higher in the league stage will be deemed as the winner of the season. In such case Gujarat Titans will be crowned as the winners.

What are the full squads?

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Latest Cricket News