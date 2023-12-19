CSK list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chennai Super Kings will look to defend their title in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fighting to become the most successful franchise in the cash-rich league. They won the previous season beating Gujarat Titans in the final and have fared decently in the auction to defend their fifth IPL title. CSK entered the auction with the available purse of INR 31.4 crore and they did well to include a few utility players in their line-up.

The team will miss the services of Ambati Rayudu who retired at the end of the last season while they released all-rounder Ben Stokes before the auction as he wasn't available due to knee injury. Apart from them, the franchise also released - Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Subhranshu Senapati and managed to reform the squad well among the players available to be picked in the auction.

The team led by MS Dhoni got New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for a steal buy of INR 1.8 crore while they got back Shardul Thakur after a couple of years for INR 4 crore. Interestingly, they splurged a massive amount of INR 14 crore over the Kiwi batter Daryl Mitchell and then were hell bent on having uncapped player Sameer Rizvi picking him for INR 8.4 crore.

Their last pick of the night was Avneesh Rao Araveli whom they got for base price of INR 20 lakh. They also got hold of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for his base price of INR 1.5 crore and overall, will be happy with their performance at the auction.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Full Squad

Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avneesh Rao Araveli

