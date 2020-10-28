Cricket Australia announces full schedule for India's tour; Adelaide to host Day/Night Test

Cricket Australia has announced the full schedule for India's upcoming tour Down Under on Wednesday. The tour includes three T20Is, three ODIs and a four-match Test series.
While the limited-overs series will take place in Sydney and Australian capital Canberra, the Test matches will all be played at traditional venues -- including the Boxing Day Test, which will be played in Melbourne.
It was also confirmed that India will play their first overseas Day/Night Test on the tour to Australia, with Adelaide playing host to the historic game.
The tour begins on November 27 with the first two ODIs taking place in Sydney. The teams travel to Canberra for the final ODI. The Manuka Oval will also be the venue for the first T20I on December 4, before the teams return to Sydney for the rest of the series.
The Test series begins with the D/N Test on December 17 before the Boxing Day Test on December 26. Earlier, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews had expressed his confidence on the presence of fans for the Melbourne Test.
The final two games of the Test series will take place in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.
Here's the full schedule:
ODI series:
November 27: 1st ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 29: 2nd ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
December 2: 3rd ODI - Manuka Oval, Canberra
IT'S ON! Dates and venues confirmed for blockbuster #AUSvIND summer.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2020
Details here: https://t.co/B81SeKvYPx pic.twitter.com/3rTY210Blk
T20I series:
December 4: Manuka Oval, Canberra
December 6: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
December 8: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Test series:
December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night Test)
December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
January 7-11: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Januay 15-19: Gabba, Brisbane