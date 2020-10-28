Cricket Australia announces full schedule for India's tour; Adelaide to host Day/Night Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's tour of Australia will begin on November 27, and the Test series will start with the Day/Night Test in Adelaide on December 17.

Cricket Australia has announced the full schedule for India's upcoming tour Down Under on Wednesday. The tour includes three T20Is, three ODIs and a four-match Test series.

While the limited-overs series will take place in Sydney and Australian capital Canberra, the Test matches will all be played at traditional venues -- including the Boxing Day Test, which will be played in Melbourne.

It was also confirmed that India will play their first overseas Day/Night Test on the tour to Australia, with Adelaide playing host to the historic game.

The tour begins on November 27 with the first two ODIs taking place in Sydney. The teams travel to Canberra for the final ODI. The Manuka Oval will also be the venue for the first T20I on December 4, before the teams return to Sydney for the rest of the series.

The Test series begins with the D/N Test on December 17 before the Boxing Day Test on December 26. Earlier, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews had expressed his confidence on the presence of fans for the Melbourne Test.

The final two games of the Test series will take place in Sydney and Brisbane respectively.

Here's the full schedule:

ODI series:

November 27: 1st ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 29: 2nd ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

December 2: 3rd ODI - Manuka Oval, Canberra

T20I series:

December 4: Manuka Oval, Canberra

December 6: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

December 8: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Test series:

December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (Day/Night Test)

December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

January 7-11: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Januay 15-19: Gabba, Brisbane

