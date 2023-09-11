'Comeback karo to bada karo' - Twitter bursts over KL Rahul's unbeaten hundred vs Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP KL Rahul celebrates his fifty vs Pakistan in Asia Cup match on Sep 11, 2023

Records galore as India pulled off a total of 356 for 2 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Monday, September 11. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul recorded brilliant centuries on the reserve day of the rain-hit game at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium to put India in a dominant position.

Virat Kohli stole the show again with his 47th ODI hundred and completed 13,000 runs in 50-over cricket. But fans were amazed to see KL Rahul hit a sensational hundred on his return to action after a gap of four months. Rahul suffered an injury during the Indian Premier League 2023 and then missed group-stage games after failing to recover on time in this tournament.

But Rahul showed no signs of lack of match fitness on Sunday as he showed glimpses of his classic style of cricket. He resumed his confident innings on Monday with similar momentum to build a big knock in a crucial game. Rahul recorded his maiden hundred in the Asia Cup and remained unbeaten on 111 runs off 106 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes.

Rahul's sixth ODI ton helped him create a 233-run partnership with Kohli, the second-highest for the third wicket against Pakistan in ODIs. Rahul and Kohli's heroics also guided India to their joint-highest total against Pakistan in ODIs. Rahul also kept the wicketkeeping gloves when India started fielding in the second innings, hinting at his full recovery ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

