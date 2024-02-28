'Chin up Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan': Ravi Shastri shares message for duo after they missed BCCI's contract

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Shastri, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India made a major decision by not handing Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer a BCCI central contract in its 30-player list announced on Wednesday. Iyer and Kishan were part of all three formats for India recently but were out of action from the team and also from the domestic arena despite the Indian Board warning to the centrally contracted players to play in domestic red-ball cricket.

While announcing the contracts, BCCI highlighted their absence from the contract list. "Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations," the Indian Board said on the duo.

Notably, it also hinted that their removal comes after they opted to miss the Ranji Trophy games for their state sides. "The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," it added.

Now, the former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has shared a message for them. "In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again," he said in a post on X.

Shastri praises BCCI for fast bowling contracts move

The Indian Board has also recommended fast bowling contracts for a few players. "The Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following athletes – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa," the Indian Board added.

Shastri praised the Indian Board for the move. "Big applause to BCCI and Jay Shah for the game-changing move with 'fast bowling' contracts. A crucial step in gearing up for Down Under later this year. The emphasis on Test Cricket and Domestic Cricket is a powerful message, setting the right tone for the future of our beloved sport!" he said in another post on X.