Cheteshwar Pujara and his brilliance; White-walker of Indian cricket earns standing applause at Lord's

LORD's| The ever so gritty and defiant Cheteshwar Pujara is continuing with his golden run in his county career. The 34-year-old Test veteran from India has hit his third double-century for Sussex. Pujara who seems to be in the form of his life is also captaining Sussex and it seems that leadership duties have brought out the best in him. Pujara scored a sublime 231 runs against Middlesex. The India batter faced 403 balls and hit 21 boundaries and 3 sixes. Pujara batted for close to eight hours. The skipper with his exploits helped Sussex amass a total of 531 runs.

At the start of the county season, Cheteshwar Pujara walked out for Sussex and created an impact straightaway as he slammed two centuries. He was then included in the Indian team which faced England at Edgbaston for one Test match. Pujara couldn't contribute much and scored 13 in the first innings and followed it up with 66 in the second innings. After his international commitment, he returned to Sussex again and was bestowed with the responsibility of leading the side. Reaping the best results from his form, Pujara slammed his third century and first double century.

Lord's stands up to Pujara

The legendary Lord's balcony stood up and applauded Pujara's brilliance. When he completed his double century, the entire Sussex team along with the management gathered in the iconic Lord's balcony and acknowledged the extraordinary feat Pujara achieved.

