Chesteshwar Pujara crosses 2000-run mark in Border Gavaskar series

Cheteshwar Pujara crossed the 2000-run mark in the Border Gavaskar series in the fourth Test on Saturday. He achieved the milestone as soon as he scored the 10th run in the match. Pujara has become the fourth Indian batsman to score more than 2000 runs against Australia. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid are the only players to achieve this feat before him.

Sachin has scored the most runs for India against Australia. He has scored 3630 runs in 39 matches. Here's the list of Indian batters who scored the most runs against Australia

Sachin Tendulkar - 3630 runs

VVS Laxman - 2434 runs

Rahul Dravid - 2143 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara - 2033 runs

Virat Kohli - 1793 runs

Virender Sehwag - 1738 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara is currently in excellent form. He scored 59 runs in the second innings of the third Test in Indore. In India'a first innings at the Ahmedabad Test, Pujara scored 42 runs off 121 deliveries before getting dismissed by Todd Murphy.

India and Australia are facing each other in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar series. While Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final, India have some work to do. India need to win three test matches out of four in the series and they have won 2 till now. They won the Nagpur and Delhi Tests before going down in the third in Indore. The home side India are leading the series 2-1 and have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June at the Oval.

