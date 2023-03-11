Twitter erupts as Shubman Gill slams magnificent 100 against Australia in Ahmedabad Test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill slammed a phenomenal 100 against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing last Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Gill started Day 3 with a positive intent and reached the 70s in no time.

It was the journey from 70 to 100 that saw him take up most of the deliveries and time. However, it all ended on a positive note, as he hit 2nd career 100 and his first one at home.

Twitter, as expected, was set ablaze and here are some of the best reactions.

Gill completed his 100 in 195 deliveries. The knock consisted of 10 boundaries and one six. One thing worth noting was the way Gill middled almost every delivery. Whether it was Starc steaming in, or Lyon's consistency, Gill's discipline and footwork were on point the whole time.

Gill was not out as of Tea on Day 3 of the game, and it will be interesting to see how many more he can add to his tally. Also, Gill entered the elite list of batters who made 100s in all three formats of the game in the same calendar year.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma became just the sixth Indian batter in the history of international cricket to score 17000 or more runs in all formats combined. He accomplished this feat in the ongoing Test at Ahmedabad between Australia and India on Day 3.

Indian Batters With 17000 Or More Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 34357 Virat Kohli: 25047 Rahul Dravid: 24064 Sourav Ganguly: 18433 MS Dhoni: 17092 Rohit Sharma: 17014*

Not only this, Sharma also became the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 Test runs in India.

India are well on their way to getting close to Australia's total of 480. If they can end Day 3 unscathed, Australia will have another long and hard day waiting for them in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

