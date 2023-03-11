Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, Day 3, Latest Updates: Can Rohit and Co. get close to Australia's 480?

IND vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, Day 3, Latest Updates: Can Rohit and Co. get close to Australia's 480?

IND vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, Day 3: Latest Updates from Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, Full Scorecard andBall by Ball Commentary.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2023 8:24 IST
IND vs AUS, 4th Test - Day 3
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS, 4th Test - Day 3

IND vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, Day 3, Latest Updates: Can Rohit and Co. get close to Australia's 480?

Almost two days after stepping onto the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Indian openers took the ground in the first innings of the match. Australia smashed a huge 480-run total on the back of solid performances from centurions Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. Indian openers then held the fort in the final 10 overs to go unbeaten at 36. 

What has Day 3 got in store for us? Let's find out.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News