Rohit Sharma scripts history in fourth Test vs Australia in Ahmedabad; enters exclusive club of Indian batsmen

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became just the sixth Indian batter in the history of international cricket to score 17000 or more runs in all formats combined. He accomplished this feat in the ongoing Test at Ahmedabad between Australia and India on Day 3.

Indian Batters With 17000 Or More Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 34357 Virat Kohli: 25047 Rahul Dravid: 24064 Sourav Ganguly: 18433 MS Dhoni: 17092 Rohit Sharma: 17014*

Not only this, Sharma also became the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 Test runs in India.

Pujara Isn't Behind

Cheteshwar Pujara too is on the verge of achieving a milestone in test cricket. The right-handed batter is currently the leading run scorer in the Border Gavaskar series. Notably, Pujara stands 9 runs shy of scoring 2000 runs in the BGT series.

Ashwin - The Record Breaker

With his 26th five-wicket haul during Australia's first innings in 4th Test, Ashwin went past Anil Kumble's record of most fifers in test cricket in India. He also becomes the leading Indian wicket-taker for India in the Border Gavaskar trophy, surpassing Kumble here too. Before the match, Ashwin had 107 wickets in the series. He took a six-wicket haul and surpassed Kumble's tally of 111 wickets.

Also Read: Live Blog - IND vs AUS, 4th Test, Day 3

Match Situation

Almost two days after stepping onto the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Indian openers took the ground in the first innings of the match. Australia smashed a huge 480-run total on the back of solid performances from centurions Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. Indian openers then held the fort in the final 10 overs to go unbeaten at 36. On the morning of Day 3, Rohit and Shubman started off pretty well, before Matthew Kuhnemann sent Rohit Sharma back.

The India batting line-up do have a mountain to climb and it will be interesting to see if they end up anywhere close to Australia's 480.

Latest Cricket News