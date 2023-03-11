Virat Kohli becomes 5th Indian to achieve special milestone, joins elite list with Tendulkar, Dravid

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli reaches another feat

Virat Kohli reached a special feat on the 3rd day of the fourth Test between India and Australia on Saturday. As soon as he scored 42 runs, the India star player became the only fifth Indian to reach the 4000-run mark in Tests on home soil. By achieving the milestone, Kohli became part of the elite list of Sachin Tendulkar (7216), Rahul Dravid (5598), Sunil Gavaskar (5067), and Virender Sehwag (4656).

When Kohli stepped on the field of the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian batter made his 50th Test appearance in India. He became the 13th Indian and 3rd active to feature in at least 50 tests for India at home. Only, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin are the active Indians to play more than 50 tests at home. Pujara played his 50th Test when he took the field in the previous match in Indore, while Ashwin is playing his 55th in Ahmedabad.

Kohli has so far played 77 Test innings at home and has the highest score of 254 runs. In his Test career, the 34-year-old has smashed 13 centuries and 12 fifties in India so far.

Here's a look at Kohli's performance in the previous 5 innings:

IND vs AUS: 13 runs

IND vs AUS: 22 runs

IND vs AUS: 20 runs

IND vs AUS: 44 runs

IND vs AUS: 12 runs

India and Australia are facing each other in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar series. While Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final, India have some work to do. India needed to win three test matches out of four in the series and they have won 2 till now. They won the Nagpur and Delhi Tests before going down in the third in Indore. The home side India are leading the series 2-1 and have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June at the Oval.

