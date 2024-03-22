CSK v RCB Playing XIs: Chennai Super Kings name two IPL debutants, Shardul, Dube in substitute list

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru kick off the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League as CSK host the RCB side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 22. The Bengaluru side won the toss and opted to bat first. Notably, CSK have named two debutants for the opening clash.

Faf du Plessis and newly appointed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad came at the toss. RCB won the toss and opted to bat first. The RCB skipper said that the surface should be good to bat first. While Faf did not name the playing combinations, he said that Alzarri Joseph making his RCB debut and there are some spinners in the middle too. RCB have three spinners in the team in the form of Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar and Glenn Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj confirmed the four overseas players as CSK have played Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesh Theekshana for the clash. Gaikwad also said that Sameer Rizvi makes his IPL debut. Interestingly, CSK have left Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur in the substitute player list. While Dube is expected to be used as impact sub, dropping Shardul would have been a tough call.

"We'll bat first. Looks a good wicket, conditions here are a bat first wicket. First time back here, great to see the Chennai fans again but I'm here with RCB and hopefully we can turn over a very good CSK team. Prep has been good, we need to turn up now. (On coach Andy Flower) A seasoned campaigner, brings that experience. (On auction) Really good, our bowling resources fit well. Got more backup. Hopefully, injuires don't bother us too much. (On team combination) Alzarri Joseph comes in tonight, got a few spinners in the middle. And since we are batting first, we'll see how it goes," Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

"Feel privledged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. (On captaincy) I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year. Everyone is experienced here, sadly we are missing Conway and Pathirana. We've got Rachin and Mitchell coming in though this year so they should fit in well. Looks like a good pitch, a hard surface that should hold up well for the second innings. Four overseas - Mitchell, Rachin, Fizz and Theekshana. The domestic player Sameer Rizvi is making his debut as well," Gaikwad said at the toss.

CSK's Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande

RCB's Playing XI: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Subs: Yash Dayal, Akash, Prabhudessai, Swapnil, Vyshak

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali