Catch of IPL 2024? Flying Ravi Bishnoi pulls off one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Ravi Bishnoi pulled off an absolute screamer in the clash against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 8. Bishnoi took a catch to dismiss Kane Williamson which is surely a contender for the best catch of IPL 2024.

Bishnoi's produced a jaw-dropping effort in the 8th over of the second innings when LSG were defending 163. The Titans were only one down at the end of the powerplay with Yash Thakur getting Shubman Gill in the 6th over of the chase. Bishnoi bowled one fuller drifting into the right-hander. Williamson looked for an on-drive but did not get to the ball. He went with his shot and chipped it in the air back to the bowler on his right. With very little time to react, Bishnoi jumped like a bird with his right hand out and completed the scalp before falling to the ground.

The catch was an important one in further deteriorating GT's momentum, who made a fine start with Gill and new opener Sai Sudharsan. They were at 54 when they lost Gill on the last ball of the powerplay. The wicket began a procession ceremony of the batters, who found it difficult to spend time on the pitch. Bishnoi bowled only two overs on the day and ended with the figures of 1/8.

Krunal Pandya was mingy in his four overs, giving just 11 runs and taking three wickets. Yash came back to take four more wickets to complete his maiden fifer of the tournament. From being 54/0, the hosts visitors went down to 61/4 in no time. Krunal got Sudharsan and debutant Sharath BR in the 9th over and then Darshan Nalkande in the 13th.

Yash came to wipe off the lower middle order and the tail to set up a big win of 33 runs for the hosts. Earlier, LSG made 163 on a surface that looked a bit tricky. Marcus Stoinis scored 58 from 44 balls before Nicholas Pooran's late assault of 32 from 22 balls got them to over 160.