Saturday, January 27, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Bunny Alert! Ben Stokes falls to Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests again | WATCH

Bunny Alert! Ben Stokes falls to Ravichandran Ashwin in Tests again | WATCH

England captain Ben Stokes failed to replicate his first innings heroics as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him with an unplayable delivery that turned away sharply after pitching.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2024 16:13 IST
Ben Stokes walks to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes walks to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

India's No. 1 off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced an absolute pearler to get rid of the England captain Ben Stokes in the second innings. Stokes' dismissal in the second innings turned out to be his 12th dismissal against the Indian spinner in Test cricket.

Notably, Ashwin has the wood over Stokes as he has dismissed the southpaw the most number of times in Tests. Australia's leading spinner Nathan Lyon holds the record for dismissing Stokes the second-most number of times in the red-ball format. Stokes has got out to Lyon nine times in Test matches.

Australia's gun speedster Mitchell Starc has dismissed the England red-ball captain the joint-second most number of times (9) in Tests.

Stokes' struggle against right-arm off-spinners continued on Saturday (January 27) after Ashwin outfoxed him again. Stokes' dismissal came on the penultimate delivery of the 37th over. The 37-year-old wily off-spinner pitched the ball on the middle stump around the good-length area and it turned away from Stokes sharply to cannon into his off stump.

Stokes went forward to block the delivery but couldn't cover the turn as the ball fizzed past the outside edge and all the English captain could hear was a death rattle.

Watch Ben Stokes' dismissal:

Despite Stokes' dismissal, England regrouped as Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes combined to take the tourists out of a precarious position. The duo added 112 runs for the sixth wicket to ensure India bat again in the Test match.

India's playing XI:

Related Stories
ICC announces hosts for marquee multi-national events for men and women

ICC announces hosts for marquee multi-national events for men and women

Jasprit Bumrah sets Joe Root up with reverse swing after fiery send-off to Ben Duckett | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah sets Joe Root up with reverse swing after fiery send-off to Ben Duckett | WATCH

Joe Root leaves Ricky Ponting behind to scale huge Test milestone against India

Joe Root leaves Ricky Ponting behind to scale huge Test milestone against India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav

England's playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

Bench: Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News