BCCI to pick World T20 squad after completion of India-England 4th Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to pick India's squad for the impending ICC T20 World Cup at the end of the fourth Test between India and England next week. The final date of the announcement is yet to be confirmed.

“We are looking at Monday or Tuesday for now, but the date isn’t fixed yet. But it will happen by Friday as 10th is the ICC’s cut-off date,” the source in the know of developments told ANI.

India are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 which will begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman. India will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

The other members of the group include New Zealand, Afghanistan and two more teams who will qualify following Round 1 of the World T20.

The Indian team are presently in England for the five-Test series. India won the Lord's Test after the first game was drawn, but England levelled the score with an innings and 76 run win in Leeds.

The fourth Test will be held at the Oval starting September 2 and end with the final tie in Manchester.