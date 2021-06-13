BCB to probe allegations of biased umpiring in DPL after Shakib Al Hasan misbehaviour

Image Source : TWITTER Shakib, captain of DPL side Mohammedan Sporting Club, was on Saturday suspended for three games and fined 500,000 taka (Rs 4.30 lakhs) after being found guilty of misbehaving with the umpires during the match against Abahani Limited the previous day.

In the wake of the Shakib Al Hasan incident, where the Bangladesh all-rounder misbehaved with umpires and kicked and uprooted the stumps during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief, Nazmul Hassan, has set up a committee to investigate allegations of biased umpiring in the tournament.

Shakib, captain of DPL side Mohammedan Sporting Club, was on Saturday suspended for three games and fined 500,000 taka ($5,800) after being found guilty of misbehaving with the umpires during the match against Abahani Limited the previous day.

Shakib first kicked the stumps after his appeal for an LBW verdict against Abahani Limited's Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down. An over later, he uprooted the whole set of stumps and hurled them on the ground after the umpires called for the covers due to the deteriorating weather.

"It (Shakib's outburst) has spread so much internationally. I am getting non-stop calls from all over the world. This is extremely insulting for Bangladesh. I think there's no point in playing domestic cricket until and unless we find out the solution. It has reached an extreme point. It has ruined all the good work we have done," Nazmul Hassan told Jamuna TV.

The BCB chief added that though he had not received any formal complaints about biased umpiring from the clubs or their players, he had formed a committee to speak to the 12 clubs and go into details of the problems confronting them.

"They haven't shown me anything as proof. I am only seeing documents signed by managers and captains from matches. There's no complaint from anyone, so who will give me the allegations? I have still asked them to find out what's going on. Matches are being recorded now. It is not just hearsay. We will definitely take action," he said.

"I am not in favour of running domestic cricket until I find a solution. We have to solve the problem first. We hear from people, from the media, and Facebook that everything is pre-planned. If that's so, there is no point running these games, that too during Covid, and spending one million dollars as additional cost for the bio-bubble."