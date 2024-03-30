Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live telecast: When and where to watch BAN vs SL 2nd Test on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCBTIGERS X Sri Lanka will aim to seal the Test series 2-0 as they face Bangladesh in the decider in Chattogram

Sri Lanka will aim to seal the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in the decider in Chattogram as they take on the hosts in the second game starting Saturday, March 30. A joint-third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table beckons both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as they fight it out in the second and the final Test. Bangladesh will aim for a better show with both bat and ball after being outplayed by Sri Lanka in the series opener as the visitors won by a colossal margin of 328 runs.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva led from the front smashing a century in both innings as did Kamindu Mendis as the duo became only the third pair in the history of Test cricket to score hundreds in both innings of a game together. Bangladesh will need their big players to stand up, especially with the bat including skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, as both fell cheaply in both innings. With the series and WTC points on line, it promises to be a cracker.

When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test match will kick off at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 30. Unfortunately, the BAN vs SL clash will not be broadcast on TV in India but the match will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Mahmud, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Vishwa Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Udara